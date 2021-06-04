Home

Domestic movement commences

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 11, 2021 4:10 am

Movement of Fijians from non-containment to containment zones, for both land and maritime travel, has commenced.

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport says a phased approach is being taken to ensure that the 8,000 Fijians registered to return home last month are the only ones moving.

These people are advised to consult either their nearest District Offices, Provincial Administrator Offices or Divisional Commissioner’s Offices, to confirm registration for movement.

Upon receiving confirmation, Fijians will require a pass from an appointed Medical Official from the four divisions.

Fijians are warned that if any person or Operator who directly or indirectly refuses or neglects to comply with these procedures commits an offence and is liable to a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment or both under the Public Health Act 1935.

The MTTT further advises that there will strictly be no movement from any containment zones until further notice.

