Travel demand is increasing: Rose

Paula Rose.

Fiji is popular amongst travellers in Christchurch, New Zealand, and travel consultants are struggling to cater to the needs of their clients.

Paula Rose, owner and operator at House of Travel in Christchurch, says post-pandemic travellers opting to travel to Fiji for vacation has surged drastically.

Rose says they have been blessed with Fiji Airways direct flights between Nadi and Christchurch.

“We’ve really struggled to literally get rooms for people in Fiji. It’s been very popular. Having that direct service from Christchurch is hugely been a benefit for us.”

Rose says at the moment the national airline is flying more than twice a week to Christchurch.

She says the increase in travel demands indicates the need to increase the travelling schedule, and travel consultants are hoping for some changes and an increase in flights.