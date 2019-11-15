Traumatic legacy for students: Bure

The political upheavals of 1987, 2000 and 2006 has had an irreversible impact on students and teachers alike.

As part of a submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense, the Ministry of Education highlighted that school drop-outs and a culture of violence has plagued the country.

Head of the National Education Service Delivery, Timoci Bure stated that the trauma of Fiji’s political past continues to affect students and staff to this day.

Article continues after advertisement

“Today we are reaping the consequences in our own schools, in our own homes and in our community. Students were also relocated to other places, students moving from urban to rural and vice versa from rural to urban as the result of the political crisis.”

Bure was speaking in support of the optional protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict.

He noted that violence became a reoccurring issue, popular and an in-thing for some students entrenching itself as a traumatic legacy that continues.

Meanwhile, the committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense is currently receiving public submissions on three treaties.