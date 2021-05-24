Transport sector raises concern with Minister

The transport sector in Labasa is pleased with the positive outcome of consultations with Transport Minister Faiyaz Koya.

Concerns raised during talks included road conditions and congestion, and Koya has clarified that some of these issues go hand in hand with the expansion of Labasa.

Koya says there is master planning underway regarding the boundary extension and space.

He agrees that traffic in Labasa is an issue.

“It has to be a gradual process of how we do it. We need to get the data right. We need to make sure the space is right. Whatever we can do, we will so that you don’t face the congestion issue in the confined space at the moment.”

Parmod Buses Managing Director Parmod Chand says they are facing challenges because poor road damages their buses.

The Transport Minister has assured that they are working with the Fiji Roads Authority to ensure roads in the north are properly maintained.