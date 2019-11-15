Park and ride scheme to ease traffic congestion

The Transport Ministry is working on a Park and Ride Scheme to help address traffic congestion.

Minister Faiyaz Koya says they are still in preliminary stages of implementing the scheme, moving commuters from cars to dedicated express buses during peak hours.

He says an in house survey by the Ministry and other transport stakeholders’ shows the increasing number of cars on our roads has contributed to traffic congestion.

“This also actually means more congestion on our roads and overuse of our road infrastructure basically when there are more cars on the road. The Suva-Nausori corridor, there was a time that we have about 600 cars but today we are totally over by 60,000. That actual corridor accommodates a third of Fiji’s population that travel along that particular corridor. ”

The survey outlines that the busiest days in urban areas are Thursdays and Fridays with buses and cars the most preferred mode of transport.

The scheme is likely to be undertaken along the Suva-Nausori corridor, Kings Road, Princes Road and the Lami corridor.