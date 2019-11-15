Transport constraints affect agriculture census

The Fiji Agriculture Census heads into its second day with some challenges already highlighted given the mammoth logistical exercise.

Principal Agriculture Officer for the Central Division Tepola Seniloli says while connectivity issues delayed their start, there were also transportation constraints.

Seniloli says with more than 20 thousand households to be counted in the Division including a number of remote communities, increasing their fleet is critical.

“It’s the one thing, it’s mobility, it’s the movement of people, it’s the movement of staffs because the field supervisors they are covering, I mean they are responsible for this number of Enumerators and they’re so responsible for the districts and they might you know change their plans to cover two villages per day, they need a transport.”

According to the 2018 Farming Household Review for the Central Division, there are an estimated 20,336 homes earmarked to be counted.

The Agriculture Census will be carried out over the next three weeks.