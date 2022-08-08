Transnational crime thriving in the Pacific: Usamate

The Pacific continues to be an attractive transit point for organized transnational crimes.

This is why it is imperative for the region to reform its security systems as the Southeast Asia region is becoming a tough transit path for crime syndicate.

Acting Minister for Defence, National Security, and Policing, Jone Usamate stressed this in his address during the Regional Law Enforcement conference last week.

“We must built on this operational partnership and collaborate further in the fight against transnational organized crime. As I understand, the outcomes of this conference will be the identification of actions that will form the Pacific Islands for transnational crime disruption strategy.”

Usamate says whilst there might be foreign customers involved in transnational crimes, our own people are directly involved in the illicit movement of drugs and narcotics in our streets, schools communities.

He added that our own people are directly involved in the sketchy recruit without dashes to false hopes of greener pastures overseas, and vice versa.