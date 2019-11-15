Transition help develop music sector: Tamanisau

The change from analogue electronic age to digital is what helps develop the music sector.

Fiji Performing Rights Association Limited Director Eremasi Tamanisau says the analogic age include gazette tapes and disc.

Tamanisau says the transition is helpful in terms of marketing their products, however, at the same time allow rooms for piracy.

Tamanisau says this continues to be a major issue for the Association.

“The biggest challenge for us also in the last couple of decades is of course Piracy. Through piracy musician, composers have been losing money for their bread and butter to support their families by this blatant act of piracy.”

The FIPRA Director says there have been a number of cases referred to the High Court as they work to address this ongoing issue.

He says this can only be addressed if the government and relevant stakeholders work together to review the Copyright Act to help musicians support their families.