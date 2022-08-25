Transforming E-Commerce statistics: Puna

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Henry Puna. [Photo Credit: Pacific Islands Forum]

The data on E-Commerce is absent or scattered.

This, according to Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Henry Puna.

Therefore, he says in line with the vision of the regional E-Commerce strategy, the Pacific E-Commerce portal, is a comprehensive online platform for digital trade.

Puna says the portal will also enable Pacific negotiators to access high-quality training and data in order to be effective implementers of digital trade rules.

“To ensure that E-Commerce information reaches out to policymakers and all other stakeholders in helping them make informed decisions. Second, Pacific businesses and entrepreneurs have the toolkits to help them move their operations online.”

He says the E-Commerce negotiations had taken place at the bilateral, regional, and international levels, and the Pacific is not exempted.

Puna says strategic partnerships are critical to addressing key policy areas such as E-Commerce to ensure that our Pacific region fully benefits.