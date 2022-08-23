Transboundary pests threatens food security

Preventing invasive exotic pests and diseases from entering our shores is critical to maintaining both trade and our fragile ecosystem.

Biosecurity Authority of Fiji Board Chair Naushad Ali says upholding the standards in place is critical if we wish to see our sanitary and phytosanitary exports continue unaffected.

Kumar says that besides pests, climate change is also threatening the viability of natural resources, leaving dependent communities vulnerable.

Article continues after advertisement

He further adds that food security is also threatened by an alarming increase in the number of outbreaks of transboundary pests and diseases of plants.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, pests are estimated to destroy up to 40% of global crop production each year,

A three-day regional workshop to Review Draft International Standards for Phytosanitary Measures is currently underway at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi.