Training to strengthen law enforcement capabilities

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Fijian and Regional Police, Navy, and Customs law enforcement officers have completed a specialized training focused on Maritime Policing Operations.

This was facilitated by the Global Maritime Crime Programme of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the U.S. Navy.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho who is also the current Chair of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police says through such training, they aim to strengthen law enforcement capabilities and counter criminal activity in the region.

Qiliho says Fiji is ready to host regional partners and believes this will enhance their resilience and respond to threats effectively.

“As people of the Pacific, we need to use every opportunity provided to ensure that the Pacific Oceans are not used as a means to threaten our security.”

One hundred Fijian Police Officers, nine officers from the Republic of Fiji Navy, six officers from the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, and officers from Regional law enforcement agencies were part of the training.