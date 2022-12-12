Training programs for single mothers

Solo Moms Project Manager, Esita Karanavatu

Women, children, and girls continue to be victims of violence, and organizations such as Solo Mums have continuously worked to equip women with the skills, resources, and financial support to become economically independent.

Solo Moms Project Manager, Esita Karanavatu says women are among the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and this year, the team has been working to expand its training programs.

“We’ve got our market days running for our women and like the vent here today, we were invited. The solo mums are here selling and so we are exploring all avenues to try and get them to earn money.”

Karanavatu states the majority of women who are part of the project are still trying to get back on their feet post-COVID-19 and businesses have been thriving for some entrepreneurs.

The Solo Mum’s project enables single mums from informal settlements in Suva to participate in vocational training programs.

They undergo numerous skills training in cooking, sewing, baking, housekeeping, screen printing, and other parenting classes.