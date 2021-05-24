Training of Election officials commenced

The Fijian Elections Office has commenced the training of election officials from today.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says FEO anticipates training approximately 15,000 individuals for the next general election and this will be done through 760 sessions.

Article continues after advertisement

This training will be conducted in the next three months.

Saneem says the majority of those that were part of the first round of training I held in Suva, Lautoka, and Labasa had worked with the Elections Office in the last General Election.

The supervisor explained to the officials that being an election official entails not only a salary but also a calling to serve the country.

“Going into the 2022 General Election ladies and Gentlemen, let us give Fijian the best customer service that they see, let us give them the real pride in the vote that they have to give. Ladies and gentlemen, it is the day on which Fijians convey their right to vote into the right to select the people who will represent them.”

Saneem says the FEO has, in co-operation with the Ministry of Health, developed the Guidelines Ensuring Compliance with COVID-19 Protocols for Conducting Election Officials Training and this will be followed thoroughly.

He says the 2022 General Election can take place anytime between July 9th, 2022 and January 9th, 2023 and the preparations are going full steam ahead as they work towards delivering a free, fair, and credible general election.