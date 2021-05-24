Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|
Full Coverage

News

Training of Election officials commenced

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 17, 2022 12:32 pm
The Fijian Elections Office has commenced the training of election officials from today.

The Fijian Elections Office has commenced the training of election officials from today.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says FEO anticipates training approximately 15,000 individuals for the next general election and this will be done through 760 sessions.

Article continues after advertisement

This training will be conducted in the next three months.

Saneem says the majority of those that were part of the first round of training I held in Suva, Lautoka, and Labasa had worked with the Elections Office in the last General Election.

The supervisor explained to the officials that being an election official entails not only a salary but also a calling to serve the country.

“Going into the 2022 General Election ladies and Gentlemen, let us give Fijian the best customer service that they see, let us give them the real pride in the vote that they have to give. Ladies and gentlemen, it is the day on which Fijians convey their right to vote into the right to select the people who will represent them.”

Saneem says the FEO has, in co-operation with the Ministry of Health, developed the Guidelines Ensuring Compliance with COVID-19 Protocols for Conducting Election Officials Training and this will be followed thoroughly.

He says the 2022 General Election can take place anytime between July 9th, 2022 and January 9th, 2023 and the preparations are going full steam ahead as they work towards delivering a free, fair, and credible general election.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.