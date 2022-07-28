Training for poll assistants

[File Photo]

Voter registration and awareness assistants have been reminded to provide the highest quality of electoral services to Fijians.

Deputy Supervisor of Elections Craig Rickards stressed this yesterday while addressing participants in the Northern Division yesterday.

Rickards reminded the participants to uphold the principles of honesty and impartiality when executing their duties.

He also instructed the trainees to carry out their roles diligently.

According to FEO, this training is conducted simultaneously across all divisions and is focused on equipping 217 participants with technical skills in voter registration.

It will also enable the FEO officers to register eligible voters, provide voter services, and conduct voter education, which will enable Fijians to successfully exercise their right to vote in the 2022 General Election.

The FEO will be conducting its nationwide voter registration and awareness drive from August 1st to September 3rd.