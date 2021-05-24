Training focuses on youth unemployment

The Ministry of Youth is tailor-making training to address youth unemployment.

The Ministry carried out more than 30 empowerment training in the last fiscal year.

Permanent Secretary, Ro Vereto Nayacalevu says the government is putting a strong emphasis on youth development programmes to address the youth unemployment issue and economic empowerment.

“We will nurture them in this program for at least two years before we push them onto commercial ventures, at the moment it is on family and community needs.”

Minister for Youth, Parveen Kumar is urging the private sector to support this government initiative as it is crucial, especially during this situation.

“In just months, Fiji was faced with a second wave of COVID-19. This means projects such as this are extremely are crucial to ensure Fijians are on track to full recovery from the far-reaching impacts of the pandemic”

The Ministry understands the huge responsibility that comes with looking after the welfare of Fiji’s young population where 70 percent are below the age of 40 years.

