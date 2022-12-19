Training centres provide equal job opportunities: Hereniko

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Youths who have dropped out of formal education are looking for non-formal education training to help them support themselves.

Director of Youth and Sports, Philip Hereniko, emphasized this while officiating at the Valelevu Youth Training Center’s graduation ceremony, where 45 students graduated with Certificate Level 4 in Music Performance.

Heneriko believes such training should reflect on the lessons learned and the perseverance and sacrifices required to reach their full potential.

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

According to Hereniko, the Valelevu Youth Training Center is also known for producing the National Youth Band and numerous young musicians.



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

He says 54 graduates have managed to secure their musical careers at the Fiji Corrections Service band, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces band, the Fiji Navy band and the Fiji Police band.



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]