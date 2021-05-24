Training aims to strengthen efforts to combat child labour

The International Labour Organization is supporting a series of training and awareness aimed at strengthening efforts to combat child labour in Fiji.

ILO Pacific Island Countries Director, Martin Karimli says that all its 187 member States have ratified the convention on the worst forms of child labour.

The sessions were conducted in partnership with the Fijian Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations.

Article continues after advertisement

The interactive sessions saw active participation and contributions from government ministries, employers, workers, labour officers, key stakeholders, National Council for Persons with Disabilities and other relevant stakeholders.

The training provides the platform for key stakeholders to share best practices and rethink practical and effective strategies to ensure children are protected while Fiji is confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also focuses how existing mechanisms can be strengthened to ensure children transition to school with very little or no disruption.