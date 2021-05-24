Home

News

Training aims to professionalise farmers

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 16, 2021 6:53 am

More than 100 farmers, including women and youths, took part in a workshop to enhance their skills in sustainable farming and resilient livelihoods.

The workshop at Naitutu Village in Namalata, Tailevu was organised by Fiji Crop & Livestock Council.

It was held in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and supported by EU, IFAD, and ACP funded Farmer Organisations for Africa, Caribbean and the Pacific (FO4ACP) Program through the Pacific Islands Farmers Organisations.

FCLC Chief Executive, Jiu Daunivalu, says they want to empower farmers with the necessary knowledge and skills, so they can achieve higher production yields and have a sustainable income.

Daunivalu says the aim is to professionalise farmers and their clusters as entrepreneurs and partners in agribusiness by forging strong linkages with other farmers, buyers, financiers and other key value-chain supporters.

She adds by doing this they will be supporting the overall strengthening of the farmers’ organisations or clusters.

Daunivalu says the Council is receiving a steady request from farmers for more, similar workshops to be held.

