Businesses learn new marketing tactics

Adopting innovative social media content for marketing is critical to ensure businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 period.

This was the focal point of the first-ever Social Media Masterclass programme initiated by Investment Fiji with around 340 businesses from different sectors taking part.

Investment and Trade Manager, Kamal Chetty, says the program is spearheaded by Pacific Trade Investment Australia to assist local businesses to improve their marketing brand and drive sales.

“We had an Expert that assists in social media marketing and we had a lot of interest from Fiji about 340 participants attended this. It was a successful course and I’m sure we will assist a lot of exporters in the future and also many businesses in Fiji.”

He adds business operations have been transforming over the past few months.

The training was virtual and Investment Fiji has plans to conduct more sessions in the next few weeks.