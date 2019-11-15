Training aims to create plant doctors

An inhouse training in Levuka aims to sharpen the skills of agriculture officers so they can become ‘Plant Doctors’.

Ministry of Agriculture’s Principal Officer Eastern Epeli Dugucagi says the training will assist officers on the management of pest and disease affecting the agricultural production system.

He urged the participants to bring positive changes, increase crop production and income status of rural farmers.

Dugucagi says more than 20 Plant Health Clinic training sessions have been conducted in the four divisions since the concept was introduced in 2016.

He highlighted that it is challenging to work in the Eastern Division in terms of logistics and connectivity.

A key challenge is officers to farmers’ ratio says some of them are handling 1000 farmers while some are looking after only 400 farmers.

The agricultural officers attending the training are from the Moala, Kadavu, Cicia, Totoya, Vanuabalavu, Lakeba, Gau, Koro and Ovalau.