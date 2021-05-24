New graduate secures full time job

A trainee graduate from the Naqere Youth Training Center in Savusavu received more than just his Certificate III in General Carpentry during their graduation Labasa yesterday.

17 year-old Jacoro Kumi also received a power tool from local manufacturer Pinto Industries along with a confirmation letter of employment with the company.

The Nasolo native from Bua says he is grateful for the employment opportunity given and as it will help him support his family in the village.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumi is the third of six children and left school at Year 10.

A relative encouraged his parents to put him to Naqere Youth Training Center to learn Carpentry. He joined last year.

Mother, Asinate Qima says Kumi put his heart into the training he was undergoing despite the challenges faced during the onslaught of the second wave of COVID-19.

She thanked Pinto Industries for recognising her son’s work.

Youth and Sports Manager Northern Walter Matalau says 70 percent of the training at the Naqere Centre requires practical work and Kumi was amongst five youths who were on attachment with Pinto’s Industries at Vakamasuasua, Labasa.

Matalau says it was during this time that Kumi was recognised by the company and offered him permanent employment.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports – Youth Training Centres provide for training and education in sectors that are not found in the formal education institutions.

Minister Parveen Bala says those who graduate from these training programs are job ready and job creators.