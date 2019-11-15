Tragic loss still shocks family

Families of Subhash Chand, a bus driver who was allegedly assaulted by three men a week ago are still in shock over the incident.

Chand succumbed to the injuries a few days later

Chand’s wife Roshni Lata says she did not know it would be the last time she will speak to her husband when he called on the 3rd of this month.

Lata describes her late husband as someone who loved his job saying they had planned to meet in town on the day of the incident, but it never happened.

“We received a call from the doctor to come to the hospital we went to the hospital. My husband’s condition was really bad. He was placed on life support and the doctors had told us that they need to remove the life support.”

Lata says Chand was a good husband as they were married for over thirty years.

“My husband received injuries on the head and under the eye and wants to drink water but couldn’t do that. I’m sure he wanted to go to the washroom but he was unable to move his left leg and arm.”

Chand’s brother-in-law Ganesh Prasad says the man was a father figure for him as he had raised them when their parents passed away.

“I was six years old when he raised me. He uses to look after our farm in Labasa, then we moved to Suva.”

Chand was laid to rest at the Raralevu Cemetery in Nausori today.