Tragic end to Uludai family’s Christmas plans

46-year-old Paula Uludai’s family were planning a Christmas get-together after two years, but little did they know that they will lose him just days before the celebrations.

Uludai’s body was found in Wailea settlement in Suva yesterday morning, just a few minutes away from his home in Nanuku settlement.

His daughter Wati Loloma says they were looking forward to being together as a family during Christmas because they’ve not spent time with relatives since COVID-19 hit.

“My grandmother is here from the village so we were planning to spend Christmas together with my grandmother, aunty, and other relatives in Cunningham.”



[Wati Loloma]

Loloma says her father was liked by everyone.

“He was a very calm, humble man. He is someone who hardly used to talk but was very understanding.”

Uludai’s family claims his death may have been a robbery gone wrong because his ring, wallet, and knapsack are missing.

Police are now waiting for a post mortem report.

Uludai is likely to be laid to rest at the end of the week in Ba.