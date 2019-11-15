Tragedy strikes Dreketi Women’s football team

Tragedy has struck the Dreketi Women’s football team with the death of the coach and a player in a horrific road accident yesterday.

40-year-old Karalaini Matare and 16-year-old Sheinaz Begum were on their way to training for the upcoming Women’s IDC when the accident happened.

Matare and Begum were walking along the Labasa/Nabouwalu Highway when they were hit by logs which fell off the back of a truck which had failed to negotiate a bend.

Begum’s uncle Sunny told FBC News the accident has shocked the community.

“I am the student’s Uncle, this is unbelievable, and they were on their way for training when this happened.”

Residents along the area says the truck toppled over, and Matare and Begum were hit by logs which fell of the back.

“We were the first car to arrive straight after the accident had happened. We got off the car and saw a lady lying dead. It very dreadful to see things like this.”

“It was a very horrifying experience. Seeing their bodies. I feel for their families, their loved ones.”

The two victims were rushed to the Dreketi Health Centre where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Sixteen-year-old Begum was an up coming player who had a bright future in football while Matare had dedicated her life to the sport becoming a coach after retirement

The driver is under observation at the Labasa Hospital as a police investigation continues.