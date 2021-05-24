Traffic signal maintenance extended

The Fiji Roads Authority says the planned outages in the operation of Traffic Signals along Queens Road in Nadi has been extended.

The outages will be until February.

During this time, the contractor will be carrying out maintenance on a number of road intersections.

These include Nasilivata Road, Muniappa Naidu Road, London Avenue, Concave Drive, Namaka Lane, FNU Namaka Midblock Crossing and

Nadi Airport.

The FRA says temporary traffic management, including roundabouts and manual traffic control, will be deployed for the duration of each outage.

Motorists and pedestrians are requested to exercise caution and follow all traffic management employed on site.