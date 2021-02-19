Traffic officers subjected to verbal abuse during peak hours

Traffic officers have been subjected to verbal abuse from commuters during peak hours.

This was highlighted by the Fiji Police Force Traffic Management team.

Police Constable Josaia Vakalala says officers spend hours on the road guiding traffic and ensuring the safety of all travelling Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“From 6am and around 8am we get tired and when some people start swearing at you and if you are in a bad mood, it affects your work.”

Deputy Director for Traffic Mosese Waqalevu says close to 60 police officers are deployed every morning to manage traffic.

He adds that vehicle breakdown and accidents are the two major causes of traffic congestion.

“Sometimes the road conditions we are working with the FRA which has made the drivers to drive slowly causing the traffic to move very slowly.”

The Acting Director says officers do not add to the congestion, they’re only trying to help commuters reach their destination safely.