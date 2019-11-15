Traffic measures to accommodate New Zealand PM’s tour

Police are advising the public that traffic measures will be implemented tomorrow.

This is to accommodate the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden’s tour.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says traffic measures to facilitate Ardern’s courtesy call to President, Major-General (Rtd) Jioji Konrote will begin from 10am.

Naisoro says traffic officers will be deployed to control the movement of traffic along Victoria Parade towards Government House along Queen Elizabeth Drive.

From 11am, similar measures will be implemented along Queen Elizabeth Drive towards Vuya Road, as the New Zealand Prime Minister will be attending a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National War Memorial.

Naisoro says at 11.30 am traffic officers will again control traffic movement as the motorcade will leave the National War Memorial and head back to GPH following the same route along Vuya Road and Queen Elizabeth Drive back to GPH.

Police are requesting motorists for patience and cooperation during this period.