Traffic lights for blackspot areas

More traffic lights are being installed along the Suva/Nausori corridor in areas identified as blackspot for accidents.

They are working on Ratu Mara road along the Kings Highway, the Central Business District, Walubay and Wainivula road in Caubati, Nasinu.

Fiji Roads Authority Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says while these may not completely resolve traffic issues, they will, however, improve safety.

“We are almost finishing the ones before six miles, so the next one will be the one at Wainivula. We haven’t proceeded with the Wainivula one. We just wanted to proceed with the three that is still pending.”

Prasad says they want to address road conditions before finding other means to resolve traffic.