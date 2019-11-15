Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Traffic lights for blackspot areas

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 7, 2021 12:25 pm
More traffic lights are being installed along the Suva/Nausori corridor in areas identified as blackspot for accidents.

More traffic lights are being installed along the Suva/Nausori corridor in areas identified as blackspot for accidents.

They are working on Ratu Mara road along the Kings Highway, the Central Business District, Walubay and Wainivula road in Caubati, Nasinu.

Fiji Roads Authority Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says while these may not completely resolve traffic issues, they will, however, improve safety.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are almost finishing the ones before six miles, so the next one will be the one at Wainivula. We haven’t proceeded with the Wainivula one. We just wanted to proceed with the three that is still pending.”

Prasad says they want to address road conditions before finding other means to resolve traffic.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.