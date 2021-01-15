Traffic jams increase as school starts

Traffic congestion was at an extreme today as parents took their children to school for day one of classes.

Police officers were stationed at various locations to control the traffic but the sheer volume of vehicles meant that traffic jams were unavoidable.

Jui Seruivatu of Lami says she and her daughter left home early so that they could make it on time.

Article continues after advertisement

“The only thing the road traffic every morning, so she woke up at 5oclock in the morning and she around 6 o clock so that she’s on time at 8.”

Ropate Ulupeci it is reassuring to see police officers on the road during busy mornings.

“We hope to have their full support on our roads especially in the mornings and in the afternoon in terms of road supervision this year.”

The Police Force has reviewed its traffic management operations to reduce congestion during peak hours.