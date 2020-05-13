Traditional skills revived amid pandemic

The Fiji Arts Council believes the COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to revive traditional skills and customs.

Director Peni Cavuilagi says the sale of pottery has been affected due to no tourist arrival in the country.

However, artisans in traditional pottery are now resorting to other alternatives to ensure their artifacts don’t go to waste.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s an old traditional system and it’s been revived. And when you look at it we are satisfied as from the Fiji Arts Council perspective we can see that these resources are still being utilized in a very meaningful way.”

Renowned potter maker Kelesita Tasere has resorted to bartering her pots or giving them out as gifts because her main customers used to be tourists.

The 75-year-old says this act has revived a way of life that preceded the introduction of money or other types of currency in Fiji.

“We have resorted to other alternatives such as using potteries for gift exchange or barter during traditional occasions. The women and the younger generation came to realize that this is a way of reviving our traditional and culture”.

The Council firmly believes that in this unprecedented time, various organizations and ports of entry could purchase traditional artifacts to showcase what Fiji is renowned for, instill pride among Fijians and to generate much needed income for pottery makers.