Traditional salt-making under threat

Traditional salt-making practice at Lomawai village.

Sustaining the traditional salt-making practice at Lomawai village in the province of Nadroga is under threat, due to climate change and sea-level rise.

Lomawai salt-maker, Tavenisa Natoro says freshwater is now mixing with seawater due to recurring rainfall.

She says this affects the production of salt and the fear of losing out the tradition.

Natoro and other women are calling on support from relevant stakeholders to assist in sustaining this traditional salt-making practice.

“We are witnessing the impacts of climate change and rising sea level. During heavy rain, all these holes which we dug to store saltwater are filled up with fresh water. That is something we do not want, as it will produce less volume of salt with low-quality content.”

Natoro adds that traditional salt makers from the village believe the pandemic presented an opportunity to re-strategize their business approach.