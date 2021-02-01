Traditional reconciliation proposed for Nabua community

Police have proposed a Sorosorovaki or a traditional reconciliation between the Youth of two communities in Nabua.

This comes after the violent brawl over the weekend that involved about 20 men living in the same vicinity.

Pastor of the Nabua Methodist Circuit Saiasi Qalica says the traditional reconciliation can be done, however, more awareness is needed.

“We can conduct a sorosorovi or traditional reconciliation, however, young people here in Nabua Village have sustained injuries and a lot more than a traditional reconciliation is needed such as counselling for those who will still have to deal with the trauma from that incident”.

Lay Preacher or Vakatawa from the Public Rental Board flats Church says the community from the PRB flats in Mead Road want to work with the neighboring community to build a stronger relationship.

“The two communities have a long standing history of good relations and this is a call to re-look at those ties and to work to strengthen the relationship amongst the young people of the two communities here in Nabua.”

Several youth from Nabua Village spoke to FBC News and claim that the fight was caused because of a misunderstanding on the part of the Youth from the PRB flats.

When questioned about the cause and those who may have instigated the violent brawl, Police maintain that investigations are ongoing with a person of interest currently in custody.