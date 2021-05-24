Home

News

Traditional plants can support health system: Siwatibau

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 23, 2022 4:20 pm
Traditional healing plants can be crucial in advancing health care says Healing Plants of Fiji author Suliana Siwatibau.

Learning and developing the uses of traditional healing plants can be crucial in advancing health care says Healing Plants of Fiji author Suliana Siwatibau.

She wants to help stakeholders get on the right track in terms of using traditional medicines to treat illness.

Siwatibau adds Fiji has a wide range of traditional plants that could help support the health system.

“I was hoping that this book could also become useful for a school. Supplement the medicinal system or health system that we have. In China, very advanced and in Europe but we are neglecting ours so that is my hope in writing this information in this book so at least it stays alive.”

The author also says Fiji has a wide range of traditional plants that can help improve health, similar to more developed countries around the world.

Siwatibau also hopes to establish a school to further enhance the knowledge of Fijians about the benefits of traditional plant remedies.

