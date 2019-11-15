Traditional leaders urged to assist govt in relief efforts

Home

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 8, 2020 6:30 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has urged traditional leaders of Matuku Island in the Lau Group to support the government.

 

This is in its efforts to distribute relief items to those affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Article continues after advertisement

 

This is in response to requests for proper housing as many were destroyed at the height of the Cyclone.

 

The PM reassured the people that the Government will conduct the necessary rehabilitation required.

 

He spoke to traditional leaders on the need to ensure that government officials serving on the island are properly accommodated, and furthermore, for the villagers to assist in the rebuilding of damaged homes.

 

The Prime Minister also visited the Ratu Mocevakaca Memorial School earlier and the Makadru village before departing for Kadavu.

 

