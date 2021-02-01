Fishing taboo is the decision of elders: Baleinabuli

The Ministry of Fisheries says fishing taboos in maritime islands are the decision of village elders and not the government.

This was clarified by Permanent Secretary Pene Baleinabuli during a trip to Lau where several questions were raised about marine protected areas.

Baleinabuli says the government supports fishing bans to safeguard food security saying they are aware of, and fully back the many fishing taboos.

“The taboos are the decision made by the chief and other clan leaders. What we do is advice on it but the chiefs should consult with his people for the taboo to be put in place.”

The Permanent Secretary says depletion in marine food resources -is concerning and fishing bans help balance the scale.

“The government supports this program if people agree to it. This way we are protecting our resources at the same time allowing fish to spawn. In some places, taboos are not adhered to and they have to struggle later with their catch.”

Lau Provincial Administrator Maikeli Waqatabu told the people of Lau if the traditional leaders have decided to put the ban in place then it must be followed.

Permanent Secretary Pene Baleinabuli also advised that leaders consider the timeframe of the bans so that it does not affect their daily needs.