Traditional knowledge critical in the fight against climate change

Following recent climate change conferences, there has been a notable shift in environmental strategies to consider traditional practices.

This comes as the impacts of climate change continue to alarm small island nations including Fiji and this also affects the traditions and culture.

Viro Village elder in Ovalau, Tomasi Lakeba says traditional knowledge and practices play a vital role in mitigating climate change and can sustain one’s traditional identity.

“Mitigation measures for climate change. Now most of us are turning to traditional or cultural resources or cultural ideologies and knowledge as a way of mitigating climate change and natural disasters and so forth.”

Lakeba says the youth also need to be equipped with traditional practices and knowledge in order to survive.

“Viro youth members have been engaged in some climate change mitigation projects recently. They are the ones who will bear the consequences of our current actions to the environment in the near future.”

Villagers have experienced severe devastation due to natural disasters, however, they are capitalizing on whatever resources they have, to sustain themselves.

Lakeba says they will continue to pursue nature-based solutions to protect the community.