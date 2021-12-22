Traditional information database to be made accessible

Traditional knowledge and expression databases will be made available to Fijians by August next year.

This has been confirmed by the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Voreqe Bainimarama while speaking on the Radio Fiji One’s – Nai Lalakai program.

Bainimarama strongly advocates the importance of preserving our land, culture, and identity in this modern era.

Article continues after advertisement

He says people need to know or at least understand their mother tongue or dialect and this will be the core focus of the decade of Indigenous Language that will kick start from 2022.

“The government through the iTaukei Affairs Ministry is putting together strategies to celebrate the itaukei dialect. This will be shared with Fijians abroad and help answer their queries regarding our traditions and culture. This will also include reviewing the work and operations of the iTaukei Affairs Ministry and iTaukei Affairs Board.”

The Prime Minister adds the Ministry also presented a paper regarding the preservation of traditional knowledge during the Attorney General Conference two weeks ago.