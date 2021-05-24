Traditional grounds in Ovea lost to climate change

Ten families in Ovea, Bau Tailevu have lost their traditional grounds to climate change.

Turaga ni Koro, Waisake Tukana, says Korocawiri is their traditional homeland and some families that used to live by the ocean have had to relocate further in-land to escape the rising tides.

Tukana says the crisis continues to worsen especially during high tide and natural disasters.

“During rising tides, most of these places are always flooded, because of the deteriorating seawall. This has greatly affected villagers here at Korocawiri. This is our traditional village and due to climate change, some families had to move out to other places.”

Tukana says the village needs assistance to save what remains of their heritage.

“When the village is flooded, we are worried about our families, our children. We need help, we requesting assistance from relevant agencies, from non- government organisations to help save our village from the rising tides.”

He says villagers live in hope and fight climate change on a daily basis as rising tides continue to slowly eat away at their land.

There are more than 500 people in Ovea village.