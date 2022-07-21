[File Photo]

The fishing rights compensation is available and can be acquired by traditional fishing ground owners.

The iTaukei Affairs Board Chief Executive Officer, Josefa Toganivalu clarified this at the Rewa Provincial Council meeting earlier this week.

This is after the paramount chief of Rewa, Ro Teimumu Kepa sought clarification on this matter as a lot of traditional fishing ground owners are not aware of it.

Toganivalu says these funds are released upon request from the vanua.

He says there are a few districts in the province of Rewa that have fishing rights compensation available at the iTaukei Affairs Board.

The Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama also provided clarification on this matter, saying that the iTaukei Affairs Board manages these funds and they had $3 million invested in term deposits which would be released upon request from the vanua.