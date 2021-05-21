Home

Traditional burial site impacted by climate change

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
June 3, 2021 4:05 pm

The effects of climate change in some parts of the country are such that even the dead are not allowed to rest in peace.

The McGoon family who has been living in Togoru, Navua for decades are losing their traditional burial site due to climate change.

Lavenia McGoon says due to sea-level rise, the area gets flooded during high tide.

Article continues after advertisement

“We live on the beachside, we know before during Easter we have spring tides but now it is every second week we have spring tide after 6 0’clock and water is just overflowing.”

Advisory Councilor, Teresa Wise, says the community has been here for 200 years and it is quite difficult to relocate.

“They are trying to look into ways, it’s either relocate this community and find a place where they can be relocated or if there is some funding we can put a seawall.”

McGoon says they have only two options either to relocate or to stay there and overcome the challenges.

