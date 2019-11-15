Tradition is no excuse for patriarchy

A large number of women gathered in Suva today to support the “If Women Stop, the World Stops” concert organized by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement.

The women were able to openly discuss issues they face every day and also shared success stories to empower other women.

Soqosoqo ni Marama group Secretary, Vasiti Cakaunitabua is urging women in Fiji and all over the world to stop using tradition as an excuse to continue accommodating patriarchy in our society.

“In some villages there are women that they said that men are the ones who hold the powers so when they try to raise their issues up, they can’t. So we have to step up, women have to step up”.

Cakaunitabua says in her village women are always support each other.

“We always see that if one of our member is bedridden, then we normally visit them. We empower them to be strong”.

International Women’s Day will be celebrated this Sunday.