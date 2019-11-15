Traders will be fined if caught selling cigarettes to students

Traders who are illegally selling cigarettes to students will be fined if caught.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they have fined a few traders in Suva who were caught out.

She adds they are now collaborating with relevant municipal councils and are requesting the public’s support in a bid to address the matter.

“Something that we always mentioned it takes community participation if we are to protect our children from getting involved or practicing these dangerous habits. Then the traders also have to play their part. If they know it’s illegal then don’t sell it because at the end of the day the students are going to suffer.”

Meanwhile, Naisoro says they have also beefed up their operations in hot spots in a bid to avoid scuffles among students.

This has been prioritized particularly with the school zone competitions in Suva which began last month in the lead up to the Fiji Secondary School finals.