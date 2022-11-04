Traders warned of fuel price-gouging

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has warned that any company found price-gouging fuel will be charged, including suppliers.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham made the statement after recent inspections found some traders were overcharging consumers on price-controlled items such as LPG, under the guise of technical difficulties.

He says price-gouging is strictly against the law and action will be taken against any business that engages in such unethical behaviour.

Article continues after advertisement

Abraham says since Wednesday, 162 inspections were conducted in the Central Division, 49 in the Western Division and 84 in the Northern Division.

He says out of these inspections, two traders in the Central Division were warned of prosecution while the rest were compliant with the FCCC Act 2010.

Abraham urges businesses to operate honestly in compliance with the established guidelines and regulations, which are there to ensure a fair market for both businesses and consumers.