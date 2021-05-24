Home

News

Traders urged to comply with VAT removal

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 1, 2022 3:50 pm
Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil.

The Consumer Council of Fiji is calling on traders to comply with the reduction in prices following the removal of VAT from today.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says this will likely address the increase in the cost of living and cushion the blow caused by the pandemic and the soaring international prices.

Shandil says traders must ensure that the VAT removal is reflected in the prices of basic food items announced in the revised budget.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that their officers are currently on the ground monitoring the prices of basic food items.

Consumers are being encouraged to double-check their receipts for proper pricing and report unscrupulous traders who are not in compliance with the relevant authorities.

