Traders to pass on benefits to Fijians: Shandil

The Consumer Council of Fiji will be conducting another market surveillance following their inspection prior to August 1st.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says this is to determine that changing prices charged in the new financial year are in place.

Shandil says they have a list of item and its prices from their previous inspection and they will start their market surveillance shortly to strictly monitor if there’s any changes.

“As we all know that consumers are expecting a reduction in certain food items and consumer goods because of the announcement that was made in the 2020/21 National budget, whereby in 1600 consumer goods have seen a reduction in the fiscal duty and also excise duties.”

She adds they will ensure traders pass on the benefit announced in the 2020/21 budget to consumers.