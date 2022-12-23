Traders still defying laws: Consumer Council

Chief Executive, Seema Shandi.

Market surveillance conducted by the Consumer Watchdog reveals certain traders are still defying more than one consumer protection law.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says the Council is now heavily engaged in market surveillance, as the highest non-compliance is in the food and drink area.

She says they carried out more than 700 trader visitations in the last five months.

Article continues after advertisement

“From August 22 to date, the council has conducted 733 trader and service provider visits out of which we have seen that 58 percent of the traders or service providers were non-compliant or not in compliant to one or more of the consumer protection laws in place.”

Shandil says their major concern is the violation of consumer protection laws by repeat offenders.

“There is a need for acute dishing out of penalties by the other enforcement agencies, especially against repeat offenders and we have flagged these cases to respective municipal councils and enforcement bodies.”

Shandil says during the last festive season the Consumer Council registered 1, 400 complaints.

These complaints related to food and drink, e-commerce and misleading advertisements.