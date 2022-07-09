Trade Policy Reviews to increase transparency

[Photo: Supplied- Fijian Government / Facebook ]

Fiji can use the Trade Policy Reviews as an opportunity to bring to the forefront trade-related concerns – including certain market inefficiencies that may hamper the benefits of international trade.

Ahead of Fiji’s fourth Trade Policy Review at the World Trade Organisation, Fiji convened its national Trade and Development Committee Meeting on Thursday.

Chaired by the Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade Shaheen Ali, the first TDC Meeting discussed the significance of the Trade Policy Review, scheduled for 19 and 21 July next year.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says the Reviews are an exercise, mandated by Annex 3 of the Marrakesh Agreement Establishing the WTO, in which all member countries’ trade and trade-related policies are examined and evaluated periodically.

In Fiji’s case, the review is done every six years.

The objectives of Reviews are to increase transparency and understanding of each country’s trade policies and practices, their impact on the world trading system, and provide recommendations for improvement.

Important timelines for the Trade Policy Review were also communicated to stakeholders, including the process, necessary preparations, and most importantly, the support required in providing timely and accurate information.

The TDC is the executive arm of the National Trade and Development Committee, which is the main institutional framework for the implementation of the Fijian Trade Policy Framework 2015-2025.



[Photo: Supplied- Fijian Government / Facebook ]