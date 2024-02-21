Trade minister refutes claims of a halt in kava exports

While the government is committed to combating illicit drugs, this in no way undermines the integrity of our exports, especially kava.

This has been highlighted by Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica while responding to the claims of a halt in kava exports following the discovery of illicit drugs in kava packs.

Kamikamica has refuted claims regarding the temporary suspension of Kava exports from Fiji.

He has emphasized that the two issues are separate, and attempts to link them are irresponsible.

Kamikamica adds that the kava export from Fiji goes through several layers of checks by the industry and the competent authorities in Fiji.

He adds that the respective authorities are diligently carrying out their responsibilities to maintain the highest standards of product safety and security.