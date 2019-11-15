Importance of regional trade discussed

Trade Ministers from the region are this hour at the University of the South Pacific discussing the importance of the regions trade now and into the future.

As a side event to the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat’s annual Trade Ministers Meeting, Trade Ministers from Fiji, the Solomon Islands and Samoa are expected to give their views on Pacific Trading Nations, from surviving to thriving.

Samoa’s Minister for Commerce, Industry, Trade and Employment, Lautafi Fio Seilafi-Purcell told a packed auditorium that there is a need to look at how multilateralism will work against protectionism given the working relationship with the World Trade Organization.

In addition the region has a growing health concern with the impact and effects of Non Communicable Diseases.

Solomon Islands Minister for Trade and Foreign Affairs Jeremiah Manele explained the need to look at how countries in the region had shared issues that could collectively resolve.

Manele also highlighted the need for Pacific Island Countries to be resilient and look at sustainable development.

Fiji’s Trade Minister Premila Kumar called out the WTO and its shifting policies and the focus on protectionism.

Kumar in her opening address staying that thriving and not just surviving is key.

The panel discussion continues.