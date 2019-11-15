Trade Minister clarifies DNTMS’ role

The role of the Department of National Trade Measurement and Standard is to facilitate fair trade and ensure customers are not cheated when buying a particular product.

Minister for Industry and Trade Premila Kumar made this clarification following a question from FijiFirst MP Viam Pillay about the department’s role.

Kumar says the department ensures the volume and weight of the product matches what it says on the description.

Article continues after advertisement

“DNTMS is to facilitate fair trade by ensuring the use of accurate weighing and measuring equipment. This is done to protect consumers who can be easily cheated or tricked into buying underweight or under the measured item. Not just consumers but also retailers who buy goods from the manufacturers, they can also be tricked to buy underweight or under measured items.”

Kumar says the Department also aims to achieve equity between buyers and sellers.

She adds they also focus on enhancing consumer confidence and enables Fijian businesses to compete fairly in the business environment.

The Minister also assured that their officers undertake inspection to see that the weight instruments and scales used for trade and commerce use accurate reading.